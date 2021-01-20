The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 was officially announced back in September. After being teased, the rugged tablet was introduced to the market by the South Korean tech giant. It is known as a smart new tablet ideal for demanding environments and conditions. It is durable with upgraded performances and is able to deliver the latest features and programs for maximum productivity. The dust- and water-resistance is made possible by the IP68 rating–something most people look for now in a mobile device.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 has finally reached the United States. If you’re looking for a new tablet that you can use for work, you may consider the ruggedized Galaxy Tab Active3. The mobile workforce has many different demands especially now that we live in the new normal.

The Android tablet is mainly for the frontline workers who are busier than ever this pandemic. Those working in harsh environments, on the road or indoors, need something rugged yet lightweight. The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 can be the perfect equipment as it offers different innovations.

The device offers a replaceable battery, Wi-Fi 6/MIMO connectivity, a programmable key, and support for Samsung wireless DeX3. It allows multi-tasking whether you work in retail, the public sector, transportation, or manufacturing. You can use it with or without gloves.

The military-grade design enables the consumer to use the tablet with ease even in rough environments. The tablet also comes with an IP68 Certified S Pen for more efficient digital interaction even in harsh weather. The 5050mAh battery is enough to give it a long battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Features

With Samsung wireless DeX, you can easily extend your view to a bigger monitor or smart TV. For easier and faster us, you can take advantage of the programmable key for quick scanning, emergency functions, or push-to-talk. Other special features include the ‘No Battery Mode’, Knox Capture, BusPatrol for improving student safety, Veras Retail for assisted selling for retail, and Mesilla Valley Transportation for connected vehicles.

Note that the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 will come as Enterprise Edition-ready. This means the tablet will come with mobile services for administrators to secure, deploy, and manage mobile devices easily. It will already include up to five years of security update, three years of market availability, and one year of Knox Suite.

Choose between the $489.99 Wi-Fi or the $589.99 LTE connected version. Available from Samsung.com and several distribution channels.