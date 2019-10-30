After the Samsung Galaxy XCover FieldPro, here is another rugged mobile device from the South Korean tech giant–the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro. It’s a new ruggedized Android tablet that can very well be in the same category as the newly announced Galaxy XCover phone because it is designed especially for mobile workers in harsh environments and inclement weather. Those people working on the road or in the field, especially in the United States, will find the Galaxy Tab Active Pro very helpful.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro rugged tablet also follows the Galaxy Table Active 2 from last year. It’s presently on display at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC 2019) that is currently happening in San Jose, California. If you need a bigger screen than the Galaxy XCover FieldPro phone, get this Galaxy Tab Active Pro instead.

The purpose-built Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro is ideal for those employees in industries like public safety, manufacturing, and transportation. It really is a rugged smartphone as it can survive drops, vibrations, scratches, and extreme temperatures and pressure. The tablet comes with MIL-STD-810G military-standard certification and IP68 rating so you know it can really survive tough environments.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active Pro boasts LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can work anytime, anytime. The 13MP AF camera on the rear plus the 8MP selfie shooter are both high-resolution so documenting important reports and activities is easy. The tablet is mPOS Ready with the built-in NFC chip so you can secure payments, manage inventory, or scan bar codes for work. The device also comes with Google AR Core that takes advantage of augmented reality (AR) for AR Assist and AR training for new employees.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro features the following: 10.1-inch WUXGA, 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon M670 processor, Cat.11 3CA LTE Support, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, dual 13MP and 8MP main camera system, USB 3.1 Type C, Pogo Pin, Samsung DeX, and a 7600mAh battery. The tablet runs on Android 9 Pie but can be upgraded to Android 10 once available. It works with the S Pen stylus and offers Samsung Knox and support.