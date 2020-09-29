It was only last week that we heard about an upcoming Galaxy Tab Active. The Galaxy Tab Active3 has been officially announced as a “smart new tablet built for demanding environments”. The new Galaxy Tab Active’s arrival comes only a few weeks after the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ were introduced. Like the two, the new tablet is also expected to double down on productivity but is ready for more rugged use. This is a follow-up to the Galaxy Tab Active 2 released in the year 2017.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is “built for tough environments”. It is ideal for those working in the field or first responders. With the Touch Sensitivity, it can be used with gloves. This means it can be used even in the most challenging conditions and environments.

The mobile device is compact and sleek but is made for rough use. It is portable so you can enjoy excellent performance and maximum productivity. Samsung Electronics EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team and Mobile Communications Business KC Choi said, “The way the world does business is rapidly changing as we move away from the office and out into the field.”

The Galaxy Tab Active3 is described as “more durable” with upgraded performance “to support the latest applications for maximum productivity”. It is MIL-STD-810H-certified which means it can survive a drop from a 1.5-meter height. The IP68 rating makes it dust- and water-resistant so it’s good for outdoor use.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet runs on 4GB of RAM, Exynos 9810 chipset, and 128GB onboard storage. It already uses WiFi 3 with MIMO so you can expect ultra-fast WiFi connectivity. The 5050mAh battery is powerful enough to give it long battery life. You can use it with “No Battery Mode” if you want it on a fixed location at work or for business.

Other features you can expect from the Tab Active3 features include a 13MP rear camera to help you capture everything and Augmented Reality with Google ARCore. There is also Quick Access with the Active Key. For retail, the NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment, camera-based barcode scanning, and compatibility with an IP68 Certified S Pen will be useful. No word on pricing yet but it is now available in key markets in Asia and Europe.