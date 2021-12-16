After several leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Tab A8 is officially announced. The new mid-range Android tablet from the South Korean tech giant is ready to be released in key markets. The launch happened just in time for the holiday shopping season. If you’ve been wanting to get a new affordable tablet, you can consider the Galaxy Tab A8. The tablet is lightweight, slim, and portable. It offers decent performance for basic everyday use whether for the home, school, work, or entertainment.

The Galaxy Tab A8 can be an ideal companion to those learning and working at home. It’s easy to use for gaming, streaming, online schooling, and video calls. The new model has been equipped with upgraded specs and “brilliant features that can help you connect on a new level”.

Samsung’s signature tablet for the mid-range market features a large 10.5-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 80% screen-to-body ratio. For audio, the quad speaker with Dolby Atmos tech offers impressive detail and depth during video calls, gaming, or when you are watching videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features Samsung TV Plus, two months YouTube Premium, and more on-demand content. The device runs on 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 2GHz octa-core processor, and a 7040mAh battery with 15W fast-charging tech. Onboard storage is either 32GB or 64GB RAM but is extendable up to 1TB.

When it comes to imaging, there is the 5MP selfie shooter and the 8MP rear camera. The tablet features a Screen Recorder that may be useful for the students and teachers. It may also be useful for gamers who want to demo a game.

As with most Samsung Galaxy mobile devices, the Galaxy Tab A8 features Knox security platform that offers multi-layer protection. There’s also Face recognition and more security and privacy features.

You can choose from these colors: Pink Gold, Silver, or Gray. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 will be out in Europe later this month. Other markets like the US will get the device next month.