Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 5K renders were leaked last week. Until the official announcement is made, we can expect more information will surface. The 2021 model is believed to be introduced soon with upgraded specs and features. We’re looking at a 10.5-inch screen, TFT display, 1920×1200 WUXGA resolution, and a 7040mAh battery. The processor could be a Unisoc, not Snapdragon nor Exynos. The refresh rate is only 60Hz with only up to 128GB storage and 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 will be available in different colors: Gray, Silver, and Gold. This one follows the Galaxy Tab A7. It will still be part of the mid-range category.

Built-in storage starts at 32GB and goes up to 128GB. We’re still not sure if there will be a microSD card slot. When it comes to imaging, there is a 5MP selfie camera and an 8MP rear shooter.

The large battery may be better with the fast charging tech. Other features of the Samsung Android tablet include a 3.5mm audio jack, one USB Type-C port, and a pair of speakers found at the bottom. The top edge is where you will see a mic and two speaker grills. Dimensions are 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9mm.

This Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021 may have an LTE version apart from the WiFi-only model. The Dolby Atmos support must be offered by the quad-speakers. Let’s wait for Samsung to launch the new tablet this coming October.