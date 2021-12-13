A new Galaxy Tab model is expected to be released by Samsung. The South Korean tech giant has been working on a number of products. The Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series are slated for release next year. The Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 is also in the works. A number of image renders have surfaced on the web although the device doesn’t look too different from previous models. The tablet is only an entry-level product and is expected to launch soon with an affordable price. By affordable we mean anything below 300 euros ($339).

The 10.5-inch Android tablet will be an attractive choice because of its size and price. It’s powerful enough to deliver decent performance. The tablet also uses 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Onboard storage is 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. Storage expansion is also possible with a microSD card slot.

When it comes to imaging, there is an 8MP rear camera plus a 5MP selfie shooter with fixed focus. Other features include four integrated speakers, a 7040mAh battery, and WiFi or LTE. It won’t come with 5G connectivity.

Color options will be Pink, Silver, and Gray. The tablet is believed to be released sometime in the second half of January 2022. This means the device may already come with Android 12 out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was recently sighted on Geekbench. Features and specs were also leaked earlier. Some 5K renders were also published. Expect more details and images will be released until the official product launch next year.