The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 isn’t the only tablet being prepped and tested by the South Korean tech giant. There are two models on the horizon: the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced2 and the Galaxy Tab A2. These devices have already received Bluetooth connectivity and leaked images are making their rounds online. The photos are from Tabletmonkeys, showing the Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced2 model SM-T583 and the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A2. These are two different devices that we know for sure have a number of similarities.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Advanced2 is a new Android 8.0 Oreo-powered tablet that will remind you a lot of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from two years ago. We may not remember the looks of previous models because, to be honest, they all look the same. However, for the tab Advanced2, we no longer see the two navigation buttons usually found at the bottom, as well as, the home button. This means the nav buttons are now embedded on-screen.

The old micro-USB 2.0 port has been upgraded to USB Type-C. Other specs and features include a 10.1-inch screen, 1920 x 1200 Full HD resolution, Samsung Exynos 7870 chipset, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi. We don’t have information on the RAM, storage, and battery capacity but we’re guessing same as or higher than 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, and the 7300mAh batt from of the 2016 Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

Samsung’s Advanced series is expected to be really advanced so we’re hoping the specs will be even more advanced than the features we just listed.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A2

The other model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A2, sports a slightly bigger display at 10.5-inches. Two variants will be available: the SM-T590 and SM-T595. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. It is said to roll out together with the Galaxy Tab S4 and as expected, they look alike.

The Galaxy Tab A2 also doesn’t have a physical home button so we’re assuming the same on-screen navigation as with the Galaxy Tab Advanced2. The top bezel is where you can see the camera sensor. Specs-wise, the tablet comes equipped with a 10.5-inch display, Wi-Fi Direct, 2.4 GHz + 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio combo jack, and USB Type-C port. A charging dock is optional.

The tablet has already received WiFi and Bluetooth certifications and has been approved by the FCC which means the device is ready to launch as Samsung SM-T595 (4G LTE) and SM-T590 (Wi-Fi).

VIA: TabletMonkeys