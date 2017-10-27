There have been some published studies claiming you shouldn’t give your children tablets or smartphones at their young age. But if you’d like them to use one every once in a while, the next best thing would be to get a family tablet that you can share amongst yourselves. Amazon has been offering Fire devices for this very purpose but now Samsung is getting in on the action. Their newly-announced Galaxy Tab A (8.0”) is being marketed for families with kids because of its “convenient features” that will “benefit the whole family.”

The tablet has an 8-inch display with 1280×800 resolution and is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz processor. It comes with an optional blue light filter to lessen eye strain. It has 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB using microSD card. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing one and its 5,000mAh battery should last up to 14 hours on a single charge. It doesn’t have the most advanced specs but if all you need it is to watch videos, play games, and browse the net, then it should be okay.

It comes with entertainment content meant for kids, like thousands of videos and games from the LEGO Group, a native block coding app called Crocro Adventure, and various other educational and entertaining games and apps. The Home Mode can show up to three displays so you can look at the family calendar, time, weather, and photos at the same time. Family members can have their own log-ins and parents can also access Parental Controls to monitor what the kids are doing.

The Galaxy Tab A (8.0”) will be available for $299.99 when it’s released on November 1. You also get three months of free YouTube Red access, if you’re signing up for the first time so you can enjoy offline viewing and YouTube Red originals.

SOURCE: Samsung