We’re down to about three weeks before the Samsung Unpacked event at the Mobile World Congress. We are anticipating for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+’s arrival but before it happens, expect the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to receive a taste of the Oreo update. Biting off the cookie is what most smartphones want to do these days before the new Android dessert is served. As for the Galaxy S8 Oreo beta, the last build was released around mid-January but looks like we’ll have to wait a bit for the public release.

The Android 8.0 Oreo for the Galaxy S8 will be available. It will happen definitely by end of February instead of the January 2018 schedule. The South Korean tech giant has been working on the update with the latest build bringing Dolby Atmos audio. The program is ending soon as it is almost ready after disabling DeX on non-Samsung docks and adding several new features and improvements.

Samsung has not made any confirmation or official announcement but a customer care personnel said the Galaxy S8 Oreo update will be out end of February when asked by someone from North Africa. That may be true for the region only but it’s already February and the public version isn’t available yet. The global rollout may be planned but there is still a possibility it will come earlier or even much later. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: SAMMOBILE