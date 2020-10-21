Earlier this month, we shared with you the Xiaomi Mi 10T phone series launching with impressive specs and pricing. It happened only a few days after the design and specs were leaked. Introduced where the Mi 10T and 10T Pro. There is also the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite which is said to be a possible rival of the OnePlus Nord. The budget Android phone runs on a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 4820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite also features a large 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync technology. When it comes to imaging, the phone boasts a quad rear camera system composed of a 64MP main cam, 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera that is under the display.

You can choose between the 6GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB memory. Pricing starts at EUR 249 which is about $295 in the US. The device is now available and some consumers already received their order.

Xiaomi proudly shared some unboxing photos of the Mi10T Lite. You know the post is promotional. It appears to be taking a jab at Apple’s decision not to include a charger out of the box.

The Atlantic Blue Mi 10T Lite is ready with all the essentials. Xiaomi was able to pack the device with less plastic waste. The more eco-friendly packaging has begun in Europe as part of the brand’s commitment to reduce plastic packaging by 60%.

We unboxed the #Mi10TLite – Atlantic Blue variant 😎 You'll get all the essentials, just with less plastic waste. Starting in Europe, we've committed to reducing plastic packaging by about 60%. 🌏 pic.twitter.com/ai1yq3YR92 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 20, 2020

So at least we know Xiaomi will still offer smartphones with chargers. It won’t follow Apple in this area especially since it is currently facing backlash over the decision. We said some Android phone manufacturers could follow the ‘no charge in the box’ plan and we can tell you many people are not that happy.