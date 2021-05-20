The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is getting a new variant. A few weeks ago, we mentioned a model with Snapdragon 865 processor would be available soon. That is an improved version compared to the original one with Exynos 990. The upgraded smartphone is now ready in key markets starting in Vietnam. The release is in time for summer so consumers can enjoy the ultimate experience. The Snapdragon chipset makes the Galaxy S20 FE more powerful and faster than ever but still at a more affordable price.

The upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is what’s available now. The Galaxy S21 FE may be available later this year. With Snapdragon, the phone is 25% better when it comes to performance. To review, it’s the same chipset found on the Vivo NEX 3S, Xiaomi Mi 10, and Redmi K30.

The phone supports 5G connectivity. The premium specs and features are ready: 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 4500mAh battery with reverse charging, and a triple 12MP camera setup with OIS and EIS. The IP68 rating is promised together with a microSD card slot, 6GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage.

The Snapdragon 865 enhances the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in many ways from multitasking to graphics performance to entertainment and gaming. This new version also gets better camera features like a 30x super sharp Space Zoom and 3X optical zoom. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon 865 model offers NPU that is 2.6 times faster, increased GPU by 24.8%, and faster device performance by 23.9%.