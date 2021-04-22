The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may be released in a different variant. Last month, we mentioned the smartphone would get a Snapdragon 865 model. Specifically, the LTE variant will now be equipped by the Qualcomm chipset. This only means one thing: the Galaxy S20 FE Exynos model may be gone. This information comes even with the threat of the global chip shortage. It can be pretty exciting for loyal fans of Samsung who may not afford the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Note 20 yet but would like to upgrade their phones.

The Galaxy S20 FE can be a good choice. It has premium flagship features and specs. The Fan Edition (FE) is basically the same as the Galaxy S20 series but with some changes. It is more affordable as made possible by the Exynos 990 SoC for the LTE version.

A 5G version is available but with a Qualcomm processor. With Snapdragon 865 now equipping even the LTE variant, the Exynos-based is disappearing from the lineup. The 5G support will not be available so it can even be more affordable.

The Galaxy S20 FE 4G SM-G780G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon. The rest of the specs and features will be the same: 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, triple 12MP camera system, plus a 4500mAh battery with reverse charging support. Other features also include a 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, microSD card slot for expansion, and IP68 rating.

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC may be anything between 600 to 700 euros ($723 to $844). With Exynos 990 out of the picture, then the issue of heat may be over as well.