Samsung isn’t done making improvements to its latest phones. Not only do the premium flagships get their major and minor updates, even the mid-rangers and entry-level devices are being enhanced. Apart from software updates rolling out left and right, Samsung is also working on hardware improvements for phones part of its current lineup. One example is the Galaxy S20 FE LTE which will soon be available with a Snapdragon 865 processor. This news may be confusing to some since there is already a Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865. The 5G variant runs on this chipset already.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE LTE model was launched with an Exynos 990 processor. A newer version with the Snapdragon will be released. There is no official announcement yet but the information was sighted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database.

If you recently purchased a Galaxy S20 FE LTE, you may be frustrated with the news. We’re just curious about the timing of this release since the Galaxy S21 FE is already in the works. No word on availability yet but we can expect in countries where the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phones are already up for sale.

To review, the Galaxy S20 FE phone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen, 4500mAH battery with Super Fast charging, 6GB of RAM, and a triple rear camera system ( 12MP + 8MP Tela + 12MP ultrawide). This device already features IP68 rating so it is dust- and water-resistant.