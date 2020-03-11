The Vivo NEX 3S is the latest from the Chinese OEM. The phone has dropped more than a week after the Vivo APEX 2020 futuristic phone was shown off. There was also the Vivo iQOO 3 that launched as another powerful 5G phone. We didn’t expect this Vivo NEX 3S but it’s very much welcome. After this, the Vivo NEX 4 will come sometime in the second half of the year. For now, let’s look at the VIVO NEX 3S that also comes with 5G connectivity.

The new Vivo is essentially an updated version of the Vivo NEX 3. This one boasts premium specs starting with the Snapdragon 865 by Qualcomm that comes with Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G access. It uses UFS 3.1 storage (max of 256GB built-in) and LPDDR5 now for improved speed and bandwidth by 29%.

There is still the large 6.890-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and curved edge. HDR tech has been improved to HDR10+. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup: 64MP main with f/1.8 aperture, 13MP f/2.5 telephoto, and a 13MP ultrawide cam with f/2.2 lens. There is also a 16MP pop-up selfie shooter with an LED flash.

Other specs and features include a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast charging technology. Color options include the usual Blue and Black but a third color is now available. Expect an Orange variant when it hits the market on March 14.

The phone will be available in China first with a CNY 4,998 ($719) starting cost for the 8GB RAM with 256GB version. The 12GB/256GB model will be CNY 5,298 ($762).

The 12GB RAM variant can be considered very premium. With its price below $800, it still is affordable compared to premium flagships from Samsung and Huawei.