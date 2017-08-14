We have information on the exact launching date of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung will be introducing the new premium Note model as a follow-up to last year’s problematic Note 7 on August 24, Thursday. The mobile industry and loyal Samsung fans especially have been anticipating for this one because we want to know how the South Korean tech giant has made the device better. After improving quality assurance protocols and adding the 8-Point Battery Safety Check, the upcoming Note 8 is expected to deliver just like the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

This information was shared by a Best Buy Mobile Employee who confirmed the launch. A Reddit thread about the unveiling is open and it is interesting that not many people believe the source. Of course, unless the good news was from Samsung or any other mobile carrier, we’ll take everything with a pinch of salt.

We’re crossing our fingers though that the next-day roll out of the Note 8, as mentioned, will definitely happen. It’s not often that Samsung releases a premium device the day after an official announcement but it will be a very welcome change.

We mentioned an August 23 launch before so this August 24 is believable. It is possible that it will already be August 24 when it is announced in South Korea but only August 23 in the United States. Remember that teaser from last week? It said August 23. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: Reddit