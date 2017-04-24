There has been quite a mixed reaction to Bixby, the new Samsung digital assistant that comes with the recently-launched Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Some are excited as to how this can enhance our use of the smartphone while some find it annoying that the dedicated button is only for Bixby and won’t work with other voice assistants. Some users will probably complain about the news that the Amazon component isn’t working properly yet with the Verizon versions of the devices.

Supposedly, the Bixby Vision feature will allow you to directly order from Amazon when you point your built-in camera at an object (well, if it’s found on Amazon that is). But while you will still get information about the object your camera is pointed at, the shopping option isn’t available just yet if your Galaxy S8 is from Verizon. A spokesman from the carrier said that they’re working with Amazon to make that feature live.

The alternative would actually be to download the Amazon app on your device and use the in-app camera and directly make a purchase if the object you point your camera at has the product or similar products available. While that works and may actually be faster, it of course takes away from the supposed functionality of Bixby which Samsung is billing as the ultimate assistant. But it’s still early days to actually pass judgement on the feature and this problem only exists on Verizon anyway.

Still hopefully this is something that Verizon and Amazon can resolve soon so as to showcase the full functionality of Bixby. As for the issue that Samsung is just allowing Bixby to use the digital assistant dedicated button through remapping, let’s see if the OEM will still change its mind.

