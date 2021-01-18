The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 isn’t exactly old but it already has a follow-up in the form of the Galaxy Note 20. And then Samsung has recently announced its latest premium flagship series–the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Plus. The older model is getting the latest Android 11 update so the phone can perform better and able to deliver new features and enhancements. One of the first mobile carriers to release the upgrade now in the United States is Verizon.

The Big Red is sending out Android 11 OS to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. If you own one, you can expect the update to be rolling out. The global Exynos variant has already received the update a few weeks ago.

If you’re on Verizon, expect to receive the following: N970USQU5ETLL firmware version. This one also delivers the latest One UI 3.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Android 11 One UI 3 Details

Verizon has not made an official announcement but it should be ready anytime soon. An OTA will be received in the coming days and weeks.

Some important features and enhancements the Android 11 will bring can be noticed on the Quick settings and notifications, Android 11 conversations, notification history, media player, one-time permissions, volume controls, extended customizations, and notification bubbles. A lot of other Galaxy phones have also received Android 11 One UI 3 including the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20 series, and mid-rangers like the M31, and Galaxy A51 5G. Some are still in beta phase while some are already in the stable channel.