The Samsung Galaxy J7 series only began last year but we’ve already seen and tried numerous models. The 2016 versions are being updated with the 2017 models of the Galaxy J3, J5, and J7. We’ve also seen the J Pro lineup and now here is the Galaxy J7+ which we first learned to be coming to Thailand with dual cameras. We first saw the leaked promo material and then a hands-on video the following day.

This week, we’re seeing the particular model on Samsung’s microsite for Thailand together with a slew of other Galaxy J phones–Galaxy J5 Pro, J7 Pro, J7 Prime, and J7 Core.

The Galaxy Galaxy J7+ is listed with a 5.5-inch Full AMOLED screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 2.5D glass, 2.39 GHz octa-core chipset, dual-rear cameras, 3000 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 4GB RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage. This mid-range smartphone already has a dual rear camera setup that combines a 13MP sensor and a 5MP autofocus lens with f1.7 aperture. The front-facing selfie shooter uses 16 megapixels with f/1.9 wide aperture plus LED and Screen Flash.

The device has some features you would normally see on a premium model but this one already has Face Detection Security and Security Folder, as well as, an Always-On Display. There’s also Bixby as a built-in smart voice assistant by Samsung. The phone will be out in Pearl White, Black, or Rose Gold. It’s now unveiled in Thailand but expect the phone to be available in India soon. Pricing is set at 12,900 Thai Baht which is about $389.

