The Galaxy Note 8 is already out but for those people looking for just a mid-range phone, we recommend this new Galaxy J7. This is the 2017 version of the J7 phone that was first announced last year. We’ve been anticipating for this new Galaxy J phone that we said would bring a Dual Messenger feature. We’re still not sure about that one but a new leaked promo material from Thailand shows us a Galaxy J7+ device with dual-cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be available in the coming days or weeks. The image shows a phone with a dual camera that combines a 13 megapixel camera with f/1.7 lens and a 5 megapixel f/1.9 lens. This dual cam setup includes the Live Focus portrait mode the recently announced Galaxy Note 8 also features. The front-facing camera has 16 megapixels so it’s great to use for selfies.

This Galaxy J7+ boasts of a Bixby button on the left side so it will definitely receive Bixby support. Other features of the smartphone include a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 1080p display resolution, unknown octa-core processor which is most likely an Exynos 7870, 4GB RAM, 32GB built-in storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, dual SIM support, fingerprint scanner, and a 3000mAh battery. Color options will be Pink, Gold, and Black. We’re expecting this to be released soon in Thailand. We have no idea about pricing yet but we’re guessing it won’t go anything beyond the $300 price point. We’ll see.

VIA: GSMArena