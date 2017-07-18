Samsung has recently announced a new exclusive offer in Malaysia that brings the 2017 models of the Galaxy J Pro line at more affordable prices. The deal started on July 14 and will end on September 30. You can avail of the discounted Galaxy J3 Pro, J5 Pro, and the J7 Pro at select authorized dealers of the brand. This Galaxy J Pro offer also includes a 1-year Screen Protection and 1-year Extended Warranty. Purchase any of the Galaxy J phones and receive these two for free.

This special offer is only available to those in Malaysia. It is available on a first-come-first-serve basis within the next couple of months. If you buy a new phone, make sure you keep a proof of purchase and also wait for the Samsung Protection Plus to be activated. Warranty of the phones is provided by Samsung Malaysia Electronics and is still subject to terms and conditions.

The three mainly differ in their displays and sizes. The Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro, which rolled out last month in China, features a 5.0-inch TFT display with HD resolution while the slightly bigger Galaxy J5 Pro that launched earlier in Thailand sports a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED HD display. The biggest among the three, the Galaxy J7 Pro, boasts a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD resolution. Prices are set at RM699, RM 1149, and RM 1299, respectively.

SOURCE: Samsung