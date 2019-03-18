Another Galaxy event is happening in April. It’s not exactly a major Unpacked event but we know Samsung is launching a new smartphone. The image above shows three movements. We’re assuming the new device’s selling point will be the camera–mainly the zoom lens. We’re just making an assumption here but it could be for the next Galaxy A series phones. Samsung is done showing off the Galaxy S phones and the Galaxy Fold foldable phone. It’s time for a new Galaxy A device as related stories are being leaked the past few weeks.

Samsung has posted the launch invitation on its official mobile press website. The event will happen on April 10.

Details provided are still scarce but there really is a possibility new Galaxy A phones will be introduced. There is the Galaxy A2 Core we featured a while ago that could be the next Android Go phone.

There is no mention which models but we’re also looking at the Samsung Galaxy A90. The latter could be the new Ultimate Gaming Phone according to the South Korean tech giant. The Samsung Galaxy A20e and A40 could also be introduced next month, as well as, the Galaxy A60.

We’re anticipating for Samsung to make related teasers and announcements. More leaks can be expected to before April 10 happens.

Samsung Electronics will make the announcement in Sao Paulo (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand), and Milan (Italy). Feel free to watch via live streaming on www.samsungmobilepress.com, www.samsung.com/galaxy, and news.samsung.com/global.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile Press