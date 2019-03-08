More Samsung Galaxy A phones are coming your way. The South Korean tech giant isn’t taking a rest even after a series of new Android phones have just been released starting with the Galaxy S10’s, Galaxy Fold, and the recently announced Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. New mid-rangers are being prepped for release in Europe as Samsung UK confirmed three new Galaxy A smartphones. There’s the Galaxy A20e, Galaxy A40, and the Galaxy A90. All these models were sighted on the company’s English website.

Following the Samsung Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30, these three new Galaxy A models will be added to the long list of mid-range options from the top mobile OEM. In Europe, the Galaxy A50 will be the first to be out this season.

Details provided on the website are scarce or missing but the Samsung Galaxy A90 was leaked earlier. The phone is said to have a sliding, rotating camera system.

Little is known about the Galaxy A40 but it has already been spotted on Samsung Germany. As for the Samsung Galaxy A20e, we’re assuming it will be a slight improvement of the Galaxy A20.

In the Netherlands, the Samsung Galaxy A40 will be released together with the regular Galaxy A20. The Galaxy A90 may be also ready, as well as, a Galaxy A70 equipped with a 4400mAh battery.

