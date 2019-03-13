We are still waiting for confirmation but the upcoming Galaxy A90 phone is said to be an ‘Ultimate Gaming Device’ from the South Korean tech giant. Samsung is prepping for the release of the next Galaxy A series phone and looks like it will be more than just another mid-ranger. The phone is listed as one of the Ultimate Gaming Devices alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy S10. This means the Galaxy A90 is just as powerful.

Samsung’s US website lists the unannounced phone among the Ultimate Gaming Devices so we’re assuming it’s a new gaming-centric smartphone. Perhaps this is Samsung’s answer to the other affordable gaming devices like the Xiaomi Black Shark, ZTE Nubia Red Magic Mars, POCO F1, and the ASUS ROG Phone.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 has appeared last month with some details leaked. The phone is already confirmed coming to the UK.

The Galaxy A90 will be released first in China and then Europe. Other countries may also receive it as pointed out by a source.

A section featuring the Ultimate Gaming Devices can be found on Samsung’s US website. We can confirm its arrival in the United States a few weeks after its initial release.

