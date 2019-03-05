The Samsung Galaxy A series is getting a new model. After the Galaxy A10, A50, and the Galaxy A30, here is the Galaxy A60. The smartphone is expected to be announced with other new models like the Galaxy A90 and the Galaxy A40. We’re assuming related information will be revealed in the coming weeks until the official product announcement. It can get confusing since the Galaxy A line has many different devices but remember the Galaxy A60 for being affordable while still having almost premium specs.

After the Samsung Galaxy A90, the Galaxy A60 is said to confuse the consumers some more. There are too many choices for mid-rangers today so we’re certain people won’t run out of options. It’s only a matter of determining what you really need and what you can afford.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 may remind you of the Galaxy A8s from last year. It looks almost similar but with lower specs.

So far, we know its price point will be around Rs 25,000 (INR) which is about $354 in the US. Here are the specs listed: a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, Infinity-U notch, triple rear cameras (32MP/5MP depth/8MP Ultra-wide), 32MP selfie shooter, on-screen fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6150 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard storage, and a 4500mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 will run Android 9 Pie OS out of the box. We can’t say if this one will have quick charging but the 4500mAh battery may be enough for a whole day of mobile use.

VIA: Pricekart