The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is coming. The new pair of wireless earbuds is said to arrive together with the Galaxy S21 series. There is no official announcement from the South Korean tech giant yet but the pair has been sighted on Staples. A product lighting has been made public, telling us the Galaxy Buds Pro is almost ready. The pair has been previously leaked in a hands-on video and ahead of the Unpacked 2021 which is happening later this week.

The Canadian online store has all the details. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is said to “combine crystal-clear sound with exceptional control”. It features Active Noise Cancellation as we already mentioned would come with Spatial 3D Audio.

The pair allows you to “elevate everyday moments”. This in-ear Bluetooth-connected headset will work with all Bluetooth devices. It allows Ambient Sound mode and takes advantage of Active Noise Cancellation and transparency mode.

A single full charge is enough to give the pair up to five hours of non-stop usage. It will definitely arrive with the Galaxy S21 series. Feel free to watch the hands-on video here.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Features

Each earbud comes with a 6.5-mm tweeter and an 11-mm woofer. It also offers IPX7 dust and water-resistance so you can use it when you work out. Price listed is $264.99. Staples is offering the pair with 1 Year Limited Warranty.

Color options include Silver, Black, and Violet. If you may remember, a Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro pair in violet already surfaced on the web in early December. The pair also showed up on FCC.