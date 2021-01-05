In a few days, we’ll finally be getting a look at the new flagship line of Samsung as well as other devices that will reportedly be launched that day. One of those is reportedly the new truly wireless earbuds from the Korean OEM, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. If all the rumors and leaks are true, then we know practically everything there is to know about the device. But now we’re getting an actual first look at it through a hands-on video on YouTube.

The YouTuber Digital Slang said that he was able to buy the Galaxy Buds Pro from a seller on Facebook. There have been several sellers spotted on Facebook although some posts have already been taken down. And based on the video, it looks like a lot of the rumors and leaks about the earbuds are actually true. It features the much-requested Active Noise Cancellation feature as well as a transparency mode that lets you hear what’s going on around you. The former doesn’t live up to what’s being offered by others in the market while the latter is one of the best that he’s tried.

He also confirmed that the earbuds is IPX7 certified so it’s dust and water-resistant, it supports wireless charging, and the battery life is around 8 hours and will last around 28 hours if paired with the charging case. Quality-wise, the sound lives up to the hype according to the video as it is able to take you away when you listen to music or audiobooks. The fit is also pretty good as it’s pretty light and feels comfortable.

All in all, the first impression of the Galaxy Buds Pro seems pretty good with its sound-quality, touch controls, ANC and ambient sound (although ANC doesn’t seem to be perfect), etc. Digital Slang did say he’ll have to do a full review and also compare it to the other earbuds currently in the market. This should be good news for those who were thinking of upgrading their truly wireless earbuds or getting their first pair, especially if you’re heavily into the Samsung ecosystem.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to make its official launch at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 14, along with the Galaxy S21 lineup and the rumored Bluetooth Tile-like tracker. The earbuds will reportedly sell for $199.