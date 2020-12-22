Samsung is set to introduce the new Galaxy Buds Pro. The pair will be revealed together with the next-gen premium flagship series–the Galaxy S21 phones. The big announcement will be made in January which is a month earlier than usual. The new wireless earbuds have showed up on the FCC. A pair in violet surfaced on the web. We’ve already seen a 360-degree animation render. Today, here are new leaked details and images that may be closer to the real thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will feature a 3D audio feature and active noise cancellation. The pair will follow the Galaxy Buds Live but will definitely be better in audio performance and connectivity.

The pair will be Samsung’s flagship earbuds for 2021. It may still be followed by a new Galaxy Beans model but for now, we’ll focus on this. Some details that have been unearthed by several sources are pre-release APK files and some images. Most of these are from Samsung’s servers.

The design of the new earbuds have been shown off including the functions and features. People are saying this pair will definitely compete with the Apple AirPods Pro and the new AirPods Max headphones

The design is similar to previous Galaxy Buds. Three finishes may be available: Blue, Silver, and Metallic Black. The carrying and charging cases may also be released in satin-finish. As with most wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro will also feature touch-sensitive controls on the outside edges.

The earbuds will offer active noise canceling and a voice detect feature. The latter can automatically switch to ambient mode or lower media volume when voice is detected. The pair will also respond to taps and automatically switch off after a few seconds.