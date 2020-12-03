A new pair of Galaxy Buds will be introduced by Samsung. It won’t be anytime soon but next year. It may be announced alongside the Galaxy S20 series which may also be ready a month earlier. It seems the South Korean tech giant wants to come up with new Galaxy Buds every time a new Galaxy phone is introduced. We doubt the tech giant will give us a hint or show a teaser but we have several sources that have been sharing information and images.

A couple of weeks ago, a product named Samsung Galaxy Buds Beyond received 3C certification in China. We said the pair may arrive with the Galaxy S21 series. The supposed Galaxy Buds Pro also showed up on FCC listing.

The earbuds are said to come with a 500Mah battery. They will feature active noise cancellation tech for better audio quality. The design of the pair looks more similar to the Galaxy Buds+ and the original Galaxy Buds. The pair follows the Galaxy Buds Live but the two are different in many ways.

Master Leakster Evan Blass shared photos of the violet Galaxy Buds Pro and its carrying and charging case. We’re guessing more colors will be revealed including a Copper version. The previous related post showed the protective case in Black, White, and Copper–Samsung’s newest Signature color.

A Pro version means the pair will be better in quality. It may also mean a more expensive price tag. An FCC listing usually means a product is almost ready for release. With the rumored early launch only a month away, we still believe the possibility of a January reveal. Let’s wait and see.