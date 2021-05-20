A new Galaxy Watch is expected to be revealed this year. We’re anticipating for the next wearable device from Samsung. It can be assumed it will run on Wear OS already given the fact Google announced the new version is now a unified platform that incorporates Samsung’s Tizen OS. It’s correct when we said the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 would have Wear OS. We’ve been saying the next-gen smartwatch would run on Wear OS instead of Tizen. It’s even better now because it will be powered by Wear OS with Tizen.

Some Galaxy Watch Active 4 details have been leaked on Twitter. Our source (@UniverseIce) mentioned a few things. The Galaxy Active 4 will run on TizenWear OS and will be powered by a new 5nm processor. The wearable device’s display will be 2D glass and not 2.5D.

The bezels will be narrow. Its frame is believed to be titanium alloy. A few weeks ago, we also learned it may use ATL and Samsung SDI batteries. At least two variants may be available: a regular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and a Galaxy Watch Active 4.

If you may remember, the same Chinese leakster said the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 would be available in Q2 2021 which should be anytime soon. We’re hoping to know more about the specs and features. The upcoming Samsung wearable devices are expected to arrive with improved ECG and blood pressure support, SmartThings Find, and better GPS accuracy and connection among others.