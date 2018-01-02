We’ve been anticipating for the Galaxy A5 (2018) but it’s already been replaced by the Galaxy A8 (2018). We’ve seen the protective cases before and we know it has an Infinity Display. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is still available and it will continue to sell until stocks run out. Together with the Galaxy A7 (2017), these Galaxy A phones have received some new camera features via the latest software update.

The Galaxy A devices have received the new Selfie focus mode for the selfie camera. This is similar to the Selective focus mode on the new Galaxy S phones but there’s no dual rear camera setup. The 2017 Galaxy A5 has gotten an upgrade, bringing it to almost the same level as the new A8 and A8+.

Once you receive the update, simply enable the Selfie focus and then capture a photo. Results are best when there is sufficient lighting. Color correction is also included as part of beauty effects so you can look more flawless. Those augmented reality stickers are fun to use so expect more designs to be added.

The update should include the security patch but you may receive the November or December security patch. Feel free to check the availability of the update manually on your phone’s Settings> Download updates.

VIA: SAMMOBILE