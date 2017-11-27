The Note 8 is Samsung’s last premium flagship phone to be revealed this year. It was just made available in key markets. It will be followed by mid-range phones like the 2018 versions Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, and the Galaxy A8.

New rendered images have popped up online not of the phone but of protective cases for the mid-range lineup. We don’t have much information about the unit but the cases here look rugged and ready for rough use.

Mobile Fun, the source of these images, has started to take pre-orders for the phone cases. It’s interesting that accessories are revealed first in the market before the phone. It’s not the first as the UK retailer has shown phone cases ahead of Samsung’s official device announcement. We’re guessing not too long. It’s either before 2017 ends or early in Q1.

Samsung may tease the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the CES and there is a possibility the new Galaxy A phones will be introduced. As per the images, the Galaxy A phone will feature an Infinity display and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Another rumor has it the Galaxy A5 and A7 will be called the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus when they are revealed. Images of front panels were also leaked. Looking at the images, these front panels show some very thin bezels (may point to an Infinity Display) with a pair of circular cutouts we’re assuming is for a dual camera system.

We’ll just have to wait and see for more leaks and rumors and of course, the official announcement.

VIA: SAMMOBILE, GizChina