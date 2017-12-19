After weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculations, Samsung has finally and officially launched the new generation Galaxy A8. The Samsung smartphone arrives with a bigger variant, the Galaxy A8+, that looks similar in design and most of the specs but obviously bigger in size. The 2018 models actually look more like the previous Galaxy S8 and S8+ but as the mid-range versions.

Both phones are equipped with an Infinity display, dual front camera, and Live Focus. The dual selfie shooter system is comprised of a 16-megapixel cam and another 8MP F1.9 camera. This is aside from the 16MP F1.7 rear camera that offers great imaging tech. The Live Focus allows you to adjust bokeh effect for a better image quality.

The Galaxy A8 series camera system is advanced. It allows you to take images in low-light environments without comprising the quality. It’s even more fun with the added features such as Food Mode and stickers. For the vloggers and content creators, you will find the video features more effective with the video digital image stabilization technology (VDis). It includes hyperlapse to record time-lapse videos.

The Infinity Display gives that almost bezel-less preview for playing games and watching videos. The 18.5:9 display is slowly becoming a standard in Samsung Galaxy phones and the A8 and A8+ are no different.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) and Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) are ready in four color options: Gold, Blue, Orchid Grey, and Black. The phones also boast of an Always On Display, Samsung Pay, fingerprint scanner, and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A8/A8+ (2018) Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

• Processor: Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa)

• Display: 5.6-inch and 6.0-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED, 1080 × 2220 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 149.2 x 70.6 x 8.4 mm and 159.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm, 191g

• Weight: 172g and 191g

• Battery: 3,000mAh and 3,500mAh

• RAM: 4GB RAM and 4/6GB RAM

• Storage: 32/64GB

• Cam: 16MP PDAF F1.7 (rear)

• Cam: Dual Camera 16MP FF F1.9 + 8MP F1.9 (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, NFC

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile