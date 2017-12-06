Early specs and features of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) were revealed by a benchmark test a few months ago. The phone was then teased together with the A7 2017 model with Infinity Display and selfie cams. We have no doubt about most of the features especially after we saw the leaked phone cases. What’s more interesting though is the idea the A5 will be known as the A8 instead. It might even come with an A8 Plus.

New information popped up somewhere on the web, saying the phone will definitely be called the next-gen Galaxy A8. Based on a Bluetooth SIG document, the A5 will be the new A8 while the A7 will now be the A8+.

So far, we know the Samsung Galaxy A5 aka Galaxy A8 will arrive as a mid-range phone complete with an Infinity Display, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and an Exynos 7785 processor. A fingerprint sensor can be found on the rear panel similar to the unannounced Galaxy S9 series.

Aside from Bluetooth SIG, a similar device has also reached Wi-Fi Alliance and the FCC. Obviously, the phone will be available in the United States from major mobile carriers and retailers. No pricing yet but we’ll let you know as soon as more details are in.

VIA: SAMMOBILE