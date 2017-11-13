Samsung is set to unveil the 2018 version of the Galaxy A5 in January. Before the grand reveal, we’re expecting a number of rumors, leaks, and teasers to be published. That’s just the way it is in the mobile industry and for Samsung especially, more early information are made public. It’s as if it’s not a real product if it’s not leaked before the official launch.

We’ve seen the early specs of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) as revealed by a benchmark test. It was also teased recently with dual selfie cams and Infinity Display. This means we may not see any home button at the front. It may be moved to the rear area with the fingerprint sensor doubling as the power button.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by the South Korean tech giant but a benchmark lists the Samsung SM-A530F with 18:9 aspect and a lower 412 x 846 resolution. With the aspect ratio, we can probably expect a 5.5-inch screen. We’ve seen some leaks from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, showing the handsets with a familiar design, smaller bezels, and a fingerprint sensor placed below the camera.

We’re almost definite the Samsung Galaxy A5 and its other siblings, the Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A3, will boast an Infinity Display among other notable features.

VIA: SlashGear