The Galaxy Unpacked is a highly anticipated event. It’s scheduled for August 11. There won’t be any delay. It will only be a virtual event so there is no reason for Samsung to cancel or postpone the announcement. We’re not sure though about the exact market release but the smartphones should be ready soon. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with S-Pen Pro support, a lower price, an Under Display Camera, UWB, and probably touch-based controls. The Snapdragon 888 is certain so that means 5G connectivity.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the foldable clamshell smartphone will also be more affordable. It will also run on 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 888. An LTE-only variant may also be available. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also said to come with Samsung Pay with MST.

Pre-order in key markets will start soon. At this point, a registration page has been made public. This means you can sign-up for a product you haven’t really seen.

Samsung is pretty confident about “The Next Galaxy” that it’s allowing consumers to reserve for the unannounced product. Well, it’s not really unusual because there will be people who will definitely buy anything new from Samsung.

The bonus is when you buy the new phone at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, there may be freebies and large discounts. You can head on to the reserve page and receive the following benefits: 12 months of free Samsung Care+ plus an extra/special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order. It is assumed it is a certain amount of credit that can be used when purchasing the Galaxy phone.

You can also trade in an existing phone for a lower price. You can also exchange up to two mobile devices. That’s very generous of Samsung. We see that it’s determined to really sell the new Galaxy foldable phones. Check out the reservation page HERE.