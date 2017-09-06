We already have some information about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 although it’s still many months from today. We know it will have the same shape and design as its predecessor, the Galaxy S8. It will also have the same rear fingerprint sensor and will be powered by the new Snapdragon 845 processor. The South Korean tech giant may be considering the modular design and that it might be launched earlier in January 2018 instead of the traditional February-March announcement.

The phone is currently in the works and in South Korea, the Samsung is believed to have received the design patent for a display with a sensor cutout. This will be new as the Note 8 and the Galaxy S8 have a broader and bigger edge above the screen.

You see, there is a challenge for OEMs to come up with a fully embedded onscreen fingerprint sensor to achieve that “full front display”. The Infinity Display technology introduced by Samsung is just the beginning but the company has yet to deliver that onscreen sensor and to totally remove the physical home button.

The latest patent identified shows a very small sensor cutout on top and a front-fading display We’re assuming the camera, flash, and ear piece will be positioned there. We’re not sure if this is for the Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, or any other future Galaxy smartphone but at least we know Samsung is working hard on making the smartphone’s Infinity Display even bigger.

