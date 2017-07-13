Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with the Samsung DeX Station and started shipping in major markets back in April. It quickly went up for pre-order on Amazon in the US. Even when it was leaked before the official launch, we knew the DeX Station would make an impression to mobile users because it is useful and convenient for busy people always-on-the-go.

Those people who frequently need to connect their phones to their PCs for work will find the Samsung DeX Station easier to bring and use. Just place the Galaxy S8 phone on the Samsung Dex which is actually a docking station that features a power supply, 100Mb Ethernet, embedded cooling fan, and HDMI—all to deliver the Galaxy Desktop functionality.

Priced at around $160, this DeX Station is ideal for the writers, bloggers, journalists, or social media influencers who need to take a lot of photos or videos. Just plop the phone down on the station and it will connect to your computer or laptop.

Samsung Mobile published a new video ad on YouTube that presents how easy and convenient it is to use the Galaxy S8 and DeX for work and pleasure. Watch the video below:

The video tells how you can now leave your computer at home. Is this something you’d want to use for work? Let us know in the comments section below.

SOURCE: Samsung Mobile