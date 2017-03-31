We’re not running out of Samsung Galaxy S8 stories yet, not by a long shot. This time, we’re talking about the Samsung DeX Station, that new thingamajig that turns your Galaxy S8 into a desktop workstation – or at least, Samsung’s idea of it. This is the dock that makes it all possible, and it’s now available for pre-order.

The idea is not a new one – you’re probably thinking of Jide’s Remix OS if you want to explore having an Android ecosystem with a desktop flair to it. But the Samsung DeX system means that the Korean giant finds merit in the idea – and they’re ready to let your new Samsung Galaxy S8 be your desktop, while docked to the Samsung DeX Station, of course.

To use Samsung DeX, you simply need to connect the DeX Station to any display which supports HDMI. Then you connect any Bluetooth-enabled, USB or RF-type keyboard and mouse, and then dock the Galaxy S8 in the DeX Station. Once connected, the phone will automatically switch to Samsung DeX mode.

The Samsung DeX system allows you to work in a desktop environment – with windowed apps, multitasking, and even supported Microsoft Office apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. The dock can be yours for an extra USD$150, and you can pre-order now via the source link below. The device should ship when the Galaxy S8 starts shipping around end of April.

SOURCE: Samsung