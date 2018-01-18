A few months ago, Samsung acquired Fluenty to focus on artificial intelligence. The South Korean tech giant has been working on artificial intelligence and trying it on different devices and services. For one, it’s moving to Galaxy AI UX and might drop the Samsung Experience soon. The company has been working on AI chips for servers and looks like it’s almost done with development.

These neural processing units may someday work with Exynos 9810 processor as the latter allows more AI features. The AI chips are aimed to boost the artificial intelligence software for mobile devices and servers. Nothing has been made public yet but sources say the chips are almost ready for release by the second half of 2018. There’s a move now to improve on NPU as this results to better AI features, accelerate data processing, and reduce or eliminate the need for cloud. Simply put, this NPU becomes the brain of the phone or whatever device powered by it.

We’re not certain about its availability but some capabilities of the NPU may be evident on the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ expected to be unveiled at next month’s Mobile World Congress. If not, there’s the Note 9 due in the 3rd quarter of the year.

In South Korea, Samsung has been busy working on its Research and Development efforts to come up with NPUs. It has collaborated with experts, professionals, and some of the top universities in the country like Kaist, Pohang University of Science and Technology, and Seoul National University.

Korea Advanced Institute of Technology professor Yoo Hoi-jun had this to say about the efforts: “Samsung seems focused on developing much more efficient and secure chips than existing ones. By learning a lesson from the latest ‘Intel CPU gate,’ Samsung would develop AI processors whose architectures are more secure.”

VIA: The Korea Herald