The Exynos chipset is launching soon and we’re expecting it to be ready on the next-gen Galaxy S9. Samsung has always been serious with its chip manufacturing division that it created its own early last year. Specifically, the Exynos 9810 is the first to roll out complete with a custom 2.9GHz CPU, 6CA LTE modem, plus deep learning processing features. This premium application processor is built on the South Korean tech giant’s 2nd-gen 10nm FinFET process.

At next week’s CES 2018 in Las Vegas, Samsung will be a CES 2018 Innovation Awards HONOREE for its Exynos 9 Series 9810. It’s recognized in the Embedded Technologies product category and we’ll get to see what the new Exynos chipset can offer.

Samsung delivers innovation and technological advancements with the new processor. It aims to bring further innovations to other smart devices like smartphones, computers, and cars and help usher it to the new era of AI technology. The Exynos 9810 will allow a more seamless multi-tasking, faster loading, and improved transition times as described.

The neural network-based deep learning capabilities allow any platform to recognize people shown in images. This results in faster image searching, categorization, and hybrid face detection. There’s depth sensing, face-tracking filters, and better security as it combines iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition technologies.

The Exynos 9810 boasts an advanced LTE modem that allows streaming of videos up to UHD or a new format like a 360-degree video. It’s a first in the industry so we’re assuming phones that will use this processor will have more advanced display and imaging features, as well as, more high-resolution streaming at a faster rate. Speed is 2000Mbps upload and 1.2Gbps download for faster mobile data transfer.

The Exynos 9 Series 9810 is now in production so expect the processor to be ready in a few months time.

SOURCE: Samsung