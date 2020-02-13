Samsung is still the number 1 mobile OEM in the world today. It won’t be overtaken by Huawei anytime soon but it shouldn’t be complacent either. The South Korean tech giant still has other businesses to handle including the mobile image sensor. The latest from this division is the Nonacell technology coming to the 108Mp ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor. We first heard about this last year when the first details about the Galaxy S11, now the Galaxy S20, were being spread.

The Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor was first described to improve imaging further. It was a follow-up to the ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP Image Sensor. Samsung has shared more information about the HM1, saying the sensor can deliver brighter and ultra high-res images being the first Nonacell in the industry.

The next-gen 108MP image sensor allows 8K video recording 24fps and more details 108MP photos. What makes this better is that it can take those images under poor lighting environments. Samsung Electronics EVP of the sensor business shared, “To capture meaningful moments in our lives, Samsung has been driving innovations in pixel and logic technologies that enable ISOCELL image sensors to take astounding photographs even when lighting conditions aren’t ideal.”

The company continues to improve on image sensors because it believes in the importance of capturing memories. Being able to take high-res photos even with low light is more of a need right now. Oftentimes, there is no need for a professional camera because smartphones are enough and Samsung offers some of the best in the market today.

The ISOCELL Bright HM1 comes with Nonacell technology that brings brighter images in low-light conditions. From Tetracell, we’re moving to Nonacell where nine neighboring 0.8μm pixels are merged. The result is more than double what the Tetracell could do.

The idea is that more adjoined cells also increase color interference. Meanwhile, the HM1 makes use of the ISOCELL Plus technology to reduce optical loss, light reflection, and crosstalk. The HM1 sensor then provides Nonacell with other pixel technologies like Smart-ISO.