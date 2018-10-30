It’s time for a new ISOCELL sensor from Samsung. Not that common mobile users notice the difference but mobile photography enthusiasts and expert would know. The Samsung ISOCELL Plus camera sensor delivers more light and was made ready for the Galaxy Note 9. That was back in June and now the South Korean tech giant is introducing two new image sensors. The 32MP ISOCELL Bright GD1 arrives together with the 48MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1. The pair brings together ISOCELL Plus and Tetracell technologies that result to improved detail and sharpness.

These are ultra-small sensors that come as a result of a growing demand for better image sensor technologies in small form. With the intention of adding powerful cameras to bigger but sleeker and slimmer smartphones, such small sensors will be more than useful.

The smaller yet powerful module will be better to achieve a slim and almost bezel-less device. From the ISOCELL Plus line, both the GM1 and the GD1 sensors allow optimized performance with super resolution as made possible by efficient light sensitivity.

With the GD1, you can witness the real-time high dynamic range (HDR) feature. This one helps achieve richer color and detail and more balanced exposure even in low-light conditions.

The ISOCELL Plus is a new series that offers upgraded pixel isolation technology. The latest Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 and GD1 will start production this Q4.

SOURCE: Samsung