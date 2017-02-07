Some Pixel XL orders have been delayed. We’re not sure exactly why but because of this not keeping the promise, Verizon is said to be giving away free Daydream View headset to those who ordered their Pixel units. This is reportedly the carrier’s way to apologize for the delay of shipments. We learned about this news from an XDA Senior Member who said he got a call from a Verizon representative.

XDA developer ‘madsquabbles’ reported that he was offered a free Daydream View VR headset as apology for the delay of his Pixel XL. It sounds like a good deal because who doesn’t want a free VR device? It’s a gift that any geek will welcome with open arms. Apparently, he’s not the only one who received the call. Others also reported they got the same call from Verizon.

We know the Pixel phones are having some issues on audio, double-tap to wake, freezing, and static distortion problems. Back in November, we learned that the Pixel XL would be delayed once more to January.

It’s good that Verizon is taking extra steps to appease the consumers. We hope more brands will be like the carrier in dealing with such issues. Well, the Daydream View doesn’t cost much anyway so this may not be that big of a deal.

VIA: XDA