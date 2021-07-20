Google has started working on the Pixel 6 series. Two variants will be introduced: the regular Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 XL. The XL was called the Pixel 6 Pro from a few weeks back but it seems the tech giant is keeping the name. We’re looking forward to these two smartphones as they will come with big upgrades like a new design for the camera module, a 5X ultra tele camera, and the same GPU as the Huawei Mate X2 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

The Pixel 6 series follows the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL. Before the two, there was the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. The Pixel 4 XL was the more premium model. The phones were no longer up for sale after the Pixel 4a launch last year.

The Pixel 4 XL offered decent performance but some issues were reported like the glass back peeling off for some users. The phone was also said to have low repairability score as per a teardown.

That’s not exactly a problem now as Google is extending the repair program for Pixel 4 XL. Those Pixel 4 XLs purchased in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and Taiwan can take advantage of the additional one-year repair program.

Other countries not listed above are not included. In most regions, the Pixel 4 XL will only get the regular two-year manufacturer’s warranty. If you still own a Pixel 4 XL, we still recommend you get a rugged phone case as we mentioned before.