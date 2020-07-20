The best smartphone by Google up for grabs right now is the Pixel 4 XL, but it has some issues that tarnish its popularity. The latest one being, the glass back panel peeling off over time. Yes, the device has been found to have this problem, reported by many users, and the ice was broken by a Reddit user who figured out the problem to come up due to the weak battery connectors on the phone.

The Reddit user is an uBreakiFix store manager (legit Google repair partner) who claims that the brittle connectors break with normal use and leads to battery swelling which in fact is a major issue. The truth of this claim is not known at this point but another contributing reason might be the weak adhesive which secures the back panel. Fabrication defects in the design could also be the reason.

Problem is that the phone back peels off from the corner and there is no way to stick it to the phone body. Another Redditor reported that he has replaced his Pixel 4 XL for the fourth time in the last 10 months for the same issue. He said that “For the first 5-6 months of using the device I carried it around in a case so I don’t know for how long it was happening.”

Some other users have also got the replacement for Pixel 4 XL devices once they reported the issue while others have not been so lucky. Google hasn’t acknowledged the problem publically even though it has been reported on the Google support forum. A bloating battery is a major issue in the long run as far as safety is concerned and there should be proactive action.