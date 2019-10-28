Google has finally dived into the 90Hz display game. It’s good that the tech giant did while not many OEMs have really followed and done so. The market has only seen a few brands that offered a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s the Nubia Red Magic 3, Xiaomi Mi 9, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T/7T Pro, and the ASUS ROG Phone. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL were initially said to come with a 90HZ Smooth Display which was then confirmed by an Android code.

Before the official launch of the new-gen Pixel phones, a Pixel 4 XL prototype appeared in Vietnam with the 90Hz screen demoed. The Smooth Display is real but unfortunately, there have been some reports of the Pixel 4 switching between 60Hz and 90Hz depending on screen brightness.

No explanation has been provided yet but it’s really happening. XDA repeated the information and noted the ‘Smooth Display’ 60Hz and 90Hz refresh rates change depending on scenarios. Apparently, there are apps that don’t allow the 90Hz refresh rate as discovered on the AOSP code.

Four apps have been blacklisted by the Pixel 4. This means they can’t run on 90Hz refresh rate as it not allowed. When the phone is on a lower brightness, the 90Hz Smooth Display is disabled and switches to 60Hz only. It’s understandable now because it’s all for the best.

The Pixel 4 has identified these four apps not to run at 90Hz: Google Maps, Pokemon GO, Waze, and WeChat. We haven’t tried each one but we understand if this if the case. These apps are graphics-intensive. They may also lock at 60Hz so you may need to make the adjustment for other apps.

Pokemon Go now has a cap of 30fps maybe that’s why some phones are being banned from the game. Google Maps and Waze are only up to 60Hz. WeChat can reach 90Hz but has been disabled.