The Google Pixel 4 series is finally here. The last leaked images that surfaced on the web turned out to be true so there is no more surprise on how the phone looks. What we’re more interested in today are the new features and the pricing. We’re actually intrigued with the new things Google is offering through the Pixel 4. There are two variants: the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. They look basically the same. The specs are almost the same but with a few differences.

Let’s start with the basics first–specs. The Pixel 4 comes equipped with a 5.7-inch OLED screen, 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 855 processor with Pixel Neural Core, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, Face unlock, Titan M Security Module, and a 2800mAH battery. When it comes to the imaging department, there is a dual rear camera system that includes a 12MP Dual Pixel wide can and a 16MP telephoto lens. The 8MP front-facing camera is ready for your endless selfies.

When it comes to pricing, the phone starts at $799 for the 64GB model. The 128GB model is $899. Color options are as follows: Just Black, Oh So Orange, and Clearly White.

Meanwhile, the larger variant, the Google Pixel 4 boasts a 6.3-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate, 3040 x 1440 resolution, 3700mAh battery, and stereo speakers. The rest of the specs are the same as the Pixel 4. The Pixel 4 XL starts at $899. Both phones will be available beginning October 24.

Google Pixel 4 Hands-on

We’ve got our hands-on images here, courtesy of our friends at SlashGear. Our first comment is the improvement of the camera.

The Pixel 4 boasts an industrial design. Unlike the iPhone 11 that feels solid and made from a single material, the new Pixel appears to be a combination of many parts. The back is glass while the phone’s build is a metal frame.

The square camera module is present but with an obvious bulge. It’s not triple but only dual rear shooters. The camera performs well with upgraded features like Live HDR+, Super Res Zoom, and Night Mode. Other major features include the Motion Senser using the Soli radar chipset, 90 Hz screen as rumored before, Ambient EQ, 18W fast-charging, Qi wireless charging, and face recognition.

Pixel 4 Camera Gets a Major Upgrade

There may only be two main cameras but expect premium performance. A new telephoto lens works perfectly with the Super Res Zoom to produce high-quality images.

Night Sight is another major feature. It lets you capture photos at night when light is low. With Night Sight, you can take shots of the stars, sky, and maybe even galaxies far, far away. Good news for Pixel 3 and 3a phone owners, the new Night Sight will also be available for you.

Other Pixel 4 Features

Pixel 4’s HDR+ now lets you adjust detail in the shadows and brightness. There is the Live HDR+ feature so you can see what the image will really look like. Other important camera features include Dual Exposure Controls, Social Share for quick-sharing of media from the phone camera to social networks, Frequent Faces as the phone learns the faces, and free unlimited storage on Google Photos.

The Pixel 4 will be available from major US mobile carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, Visible, Cellcom, C Spire, Spectrum Mobile, and Google Fi. Pre-order Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL HERE. Orders will start shipping on the 24th of October.