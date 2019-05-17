The new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL from Google are now available on Amazon. This is good news for those who want to easily get their hands on the new Pixel phones who don’t want to be tied to any mobile carrier. The tech giant’s latest phone offering boasts built-in Google Assistant, an excellent camera system, fast-charging battery, and the latest Android Pie features and enhancements like Adaptive Battery and a headphone jack. The bonito and sargo phones we mentioned before are now ready for many people in the United States.

The Pixel 3a with 64GB memory comes unlocked from Amazon. This means you can use any SIM card. Its battery can be charged quickly. A 15-minute charge is enough to give it seven hours. The device also takes advantage of machine learning so it can remember your favorite apps. Power reduction can be expected on those apps you don’t always use.

Google has promised three years of OS and security updates. This means the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will still get Android Q and maybe Android R and Android S.

The phones are secured because of the Titan M security chip custom-made for the OS. It secures all the sensitive data that may be stored in your smartphone.

The Pixel 3a is listed with a $399 price tag while the Pixel 3a XL is more expensive at $479. These are only mid-range phones but their specs are good enough.

It’s been a while since we first featured that Pixel 3a series. Back then, there were only phone cases popping up. We were told the phones would be sold by T-Mobile but we have yet to hear an official announcement.

Google promised help would be on the way. We’re not sure if it’s really the Pixel 3a series but the phones are expected to be available in many key markets including Canada and Europe.