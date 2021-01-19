After the OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 rolling out for the OnePlus 8T, here is another related update. OxygenOS 10.5.9 is now available for the OnePlus Nord N10. The mid-ranger has been one of the more popular OnePlus devices introduced in recent months. It was announced back in September as a mid-range 5G smartphone with a 64MP multi camera system. The phone was announced together with the OnePlus N100 as new Android mid-rangers in the US. The duo was only promised with one major Android upgrade but we can expect regular OxygenOS updates.

The OxygenOS 10.5.9 update for the OnePlus Nord N10 has just rolled out. The OnePlus Nord N10 also just started to be widely available in the US. If you already have the phone, you can download and install the newer OxygenOS version and see the new features and enhancements.

For EU, expect to receive version 10.5.9.BE89BA. North America will get version 10.5.9.BE86AA​. As usual, the rollout by OnePlus is incremental so you may need to wait a bit if you haven’t received it yet from the Chinese OEM.

The Changelog lists only a few improvements. You will notice optimized power consumption on the OnePlus Nord N10. The Android Security Patch is also now updated to January 2021 security patch level –not just December 2020. It’s basically a minor update but we’re glad to know the security patch is very recent– 2021.01.

OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update for OnePlus Nord N10

Network stability has also been improved further. The OnePlus team wants your feedback. Feel free to share any bugs encountered or your suggestions for future release. Download the Community app and install on your phone. Use the integrated Feedback tool to send feedback to OnePlus about the latest OxygenOS update.

After this, expect OxygenOS 11 to be released for older OnePlus phones. Major regions will get updates as promised. And if you’re upgrading, we suggest you download or backup your data first–to be sure.