OnePlus’ Never Settle principle seems to be evident in the way it makes regular announcements about new products and updates. The Chinese OEM can afford to do so but it only has a few models in its product lineup. The company has always been generous when it comes to software and OS updates. It’s no different with the OxygenOS 11. Several versions of this have been rolling out to the OnePlus 8 series phones, bringing Android 11 features and enhancements.

Just last week, the OnePlus 8T received OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 in major regions. All of OnePlus 8 Series phones are getting the same update albeit in different builds or versions.

After the OnePlus 8 series, expect other OnePlus phones to receive the same. OxygenOS 11 on Android will deliver better user mobile experiences to previous devices like the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 7, and the OnePlus Nord mid-range series.

OxygenOS 11 Ready

The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build will be released to the OnePlus Nord next week. After beta, the stable version will be ready as soon as issues and errors are fixed and standards are met. The OnePlus 7 and 7T series will follow soon. It’s almost ready but the OnePlus team encountered some issue when porting Android 11 to OnePlus 7. Apparently, there is a decryption issue in OnePlus 7 and 7T.

OnePlus developers teamed up with Qualcomm to do beta testing. The first beta for the OnePlus 7 series will be ready very soon since it’s already running a Closed Beta test. Schedule may still vary depending on the country or mobile carrier. Release schedule for the OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus Nord 10 5G/100 will also be announced soon.